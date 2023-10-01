Forecast Outlook-10/1/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -That cold cored system that brought us the clouds and the much cooler than normal temperatures sticking around for now.

While we didn’t experience any rain Saturday areas all around did.

We do have a slight chance of seeing some drizzle later Sunday as clouds move back into the valley.

As for temperatures they will stay in the mid-70′s Sunday and Monday.

The system will start to move east Monday and be out of our area by Tuesday.

Temperatures will again start to build back to seasonal values which is the upper 80′s.

It will be a gradual climb.

By Friday we hit 88 degrees, 89 next Saturday.

