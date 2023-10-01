Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook-10/1/23

80′s Returning But It Will Take A Few Days.
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:57 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -That cold cored system that brought us the clouds and the much cooler than normal temperatures sticking around for now.

While we didn’t experience any rain Saturday areas all around did.

We do have a slight chance of seeing some drizzle later Sunday as clouds move back into the valley.

As for temperatures they will stay in the mid-70′s Sunday and Monday.

The system will start to move east Monday and be out of our area by Tuesday.

Temperatures will again start to build back to seasonal values which is the upper 80′s.

It will be a gradual climb.

By Friday we hit 88 degrees, 89 next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police: Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Puppy left in sealed plastic box rescued in North Las Vegas
Puppy rescued after he was found in sealed plastic box in North Las Vegas
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman accused of poisoning roommate and her 2-year-old child

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-9/30/23
September 29, 2023
Friday, September 29 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-9/30/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 09/29/23