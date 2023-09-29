Teacher, bus driver shortages drives teachers to CCSD board meeting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A critical staffing shortage was on the minds of teachers who came to the Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

“There’s a huge teacher shortage,” CCSD teacher Danny Price told FOX5 before the meeting started. “There’s over 11 permanent subs in my building, which means on a daily basis, 800 to 900 students don’t have a licensed professional in front of them.”

Despite being on the agenda for the meeting, the topic of teacher shortages was not discussed. One topic that did get time, though, was staff shortages elsewhere.

“The bus driver shortage is just as critical as the teacher shortage,” CCEA executive board member Elizabeth Adler warned.

Because of a lack of bus drivers within the district, board members discussed increasing the minimum distance from school that buses travel to from two to five. This was not popular among teachers who attended.

“We have enough trouble getting students in school as it is,” Price asserted before the meeting. “If you do that, I’m afraid we’ll lose thousands more students.”

“I would like our school board members to walk 5 miles in August to school in the morning and back,” Adler challenged.

During the meeting, the board seemed to agree, with no one directly voicing support for the idea.

Still, the biggest issue for teachers went unaddressed, the money they feel they’re owed by a state law that sets aside money for them, which the district says it cannot guarantee past 2025.

“I don’t know why anybody would take a pay raise and then have it taken back,” CCEA Vice President Jim Frazee told FOX5 before the meeting.

During the meeting, the board allocated 33.4% of that money, or about $58 million, to be used for the district’s support employees.

