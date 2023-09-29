Surprise Squad
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested after allegedly violating protective order

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to Clark County Detention Center records, Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested.

TMZ reports the 33-year-old was booked around midnight and he remains behind bars Friday morning.

The exact details surrounding the 33-year-old All-Pro arrest are currently unclear, however, charges indicate Chandler violated a protective order, so cops responded and arrested him.

Chandler’s behavior has worried the football community but he’s been adamant that he’s okay, and even wants to resume his career with the Raiders.

Jones has been away from the Raiders since September 5 and has not played in any of their three games this season.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

