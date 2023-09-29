Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested after allegedly violating protective order

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to Clark County Detention Center records, Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested.

TMZ reports the 33-year-old was booked around midnight and he remains behind bars Friday morning.

The exact details surrounding the 33-year-old All-Pro arrest are currently unclear, however, charges indicate Chandler violated a protective order, so cops responded and arrested him.

Chandler’s behavior has worried the football community but he’s been adamant that he’s okay, and even wants to resume his career with the Raiders.

Jones has been away from the Raiders since September 5 and has not played in any of their three games this season.

