Parent starts petition for crossing guards at valley school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -It may be hard to find any Las Vegas Valley school that hasn’t seen speeding drivers, drivers on their cell phones or drivers simply not paying attention.

Those are reasons why there’s a push to get some safety measures added at Gunderson Middle School near Blue Diamond and S. Buffalo.

“Our kids are being hit by cars because this traffic is insane,” said parent Rebecca Lombardi.

Lombardi has started a Change.org petition for safety measures at the school. She says kids walking have been hit by cars and Metro Police confirmed to FOX5 that some bicyclists have been hit in the area.

“I was a school bus driver for six years and watching incidents happen, it makes it very close, near and dear to my heart. The kids are what it’s all about. That’s why we’re here. We just want them to be safe. That’s it,” said Lombardi.

The school has a flashing light to warn drivers they are entering a school zone, but there are no flashing crosswalk lights or crossing guards where many kids cross the street. Lombardi’s petition says, “The absence of traffic lights or crossing guards exacerbates an already dangerous situation and puts countless lives at risk every day.” The petition urges local leaders to act.

“A crossing guard would be amazing. A traffic light would be amazing. Even some sort of stop sign or police presence in the neighborhood or in the area, just paying attention and holding people accountable,” said Lombardi.

FOX5 reached out to Metro Police about the concerns. The department said it’s been working with the school to make things safer for kids. FOX5 also asked Clark County to respond.

“In an effort to improve safety around Gunderson Middle School, we have installed additional traffic safety signage and we will be adding school flashers with reduced speed limits on Buffalo Drive north and south of Mountain’s Edge Parkway. We also have coordinated additional enforcement of traffic laws around the school with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County School District Police Department. On the matter of crossing guards, we look forward to further consulting with the school principal and CCSD,” read a statement from Clark County.

Lombardi wants to get more signatures and then present the petition to the Clark County Board of Trustees. You can see the petition online here.

