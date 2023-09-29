Morgan Wallen adds 2nd Las Vegas show to upcoming 2024 tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Superstar Morgan Wallen has announced he will play two shows in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming tour.

According to a news release, Wallen has added a performance on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 to the “One Night at a Time” 2024 tour.

The new date joins his previously announced show on Thursday, Aug. 8. Both shows will be held at Allegiant Stadium.

According to the release, Nate Smith and Ella Langley will join the show on both dates, with Jelly Roll also performing on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, Aug. 9.

Live Nation advises that tickets for the tour will be using advance registration to “ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process.” Fans can register now through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. HERE. Once registration closes, Live Nation says fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

Fans who previously registered for the presale now have the option to update their show preference to one of the newly announced dates, according to the release.

