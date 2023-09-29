Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announces growth plan, Resiliency Center name change

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, a private, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that ensures equal access to justice through free legal advice and representation for those who cannot afford to hire an attorney, announced the expansion of its current footprint, with the development of a second dedicated building located directly adjacent to its current headquarters.

According to a media release, the new building will be developed on the site of the currently vacant former US Bank building, located at 801 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. It will be replaced with a new structure because of the age of the building and because it does not meet ADA requirements.

The new building will feature three levels totaling 40,000 square feet and a dedicated parking garage. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2025 with an anticipated cost for construction of $30 million. More than two-thirds of those funds have already been raised. Upon completion of construction, the new Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Advocacy & Justice Complex will be the first statewide service campus where any Nevadan who has experienced the trauma of violent crime can find justice and begin to heal.

In addition to the new Complex, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, born from the 1 October shooting on October 1, 2017, will expand its services to all survivors of violent crime. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is being renamed the Resiliency & Justice Center, serving all future victims of crime, while continuing to serve survivors of the 1 October shooting.

“We are excited for this growth opportunity to both expand legal aid to the most vulnerable in our community as well as to create a resource and referral center for survivors of violent crime” said Barbara Buckley, Esq., executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “Whether it’s providing support to survivors of violent crimes, providing advocacy to victims of domestic violence, helping abused or neglected children navigate through the foster care system, or offering a helping hand, the new Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Advocacy & Justice Complex will allow us to move into the future, providing help and hope to those in need.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.