Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announces growth plan, Resiliency Center name change

Resiliency & Justice Center
Resiliency & Justice Center(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, a private, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that ensures equal access to justice through free legal advice and representation for those who cannot afford to hire an attorney, announced the expansion of its current footprint, with the development of a second dedicated building located directly adjacent to its current headquarters.

According to a media release, the new building will be developed on the site of the currently vacant former US Bank building, located at 801 E. Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas. It will be replaced with a new structure because of the age of the building and because it does not meet ADA requirements.

The new building will feature three levels totaling 40,000 square feet and a dedicated parking garage. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2025 with an anticipated cost for construction of $30 million. More than two-thirds of those funds have already been raised. Upon completion of construction, the new Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Advocacy & Justice Complex will be the first statewide service campus where any Nevadan who has experienced the trauma of violent crime can find justice and begin to heal.

In addition to the new Complex, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, born from the 1 October shooting on October 1, 2017, will expand its services to all survivors of violent crime. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is being renamed the Resiliency & Justice Center, serving all future victims of crime, while continuing to serve survivors of the 1 October shooting.

“We are excited for this growth opportunity to both expand legal aid to the most vulnerable in our community as well as to create a resource and referral center for survivors of violent crime” said Barbara Buckley, Esq., executive director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “Whether it’s providing support to survivors of violent crimes, providing advocacy to victims of domestic violence, helping abused or neglected children navigate through the foster care system, or offering a helping hand, the new Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada Advocacy & Justice Complex will allow us to move into the future, providing help and hope to those in need.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilley's at Treasure Island
Country bar on Las Vegas Strip back open after health district issues ‘imminent health hazard’
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Bartender accused of stealing over $8K from Las Vegas Strip resort
Crash at Flamingo, Sandhill on Sept. 27, 2023.
Las Vegas police: 67-year-old pedestrian hit by car after exiting bus

Latest News

“Our kids are being hit by cars because this traffic is insane,” said parent Rebecca Lombardi.
Gunderson Middle School parent starts petition for a crossing guard
Gunderson Middle School in Las Vegas
Parent starts petition for crossing guards at valley school
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman arrested for poisoning woman, 2-year-old child
writing check
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly stealing $75,000 and a Porsche at work