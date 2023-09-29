Las Vegas police looking for two women in connection with July robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a commercial armed robbery that happened earlier this summer.

On July 24 at approximately 4:39 p.m., the two suspects pictured entered a business near the 2000 block of E. Desert Inn Rd. and stole several items of merchandise while threatening employees with a weapon.

One suspect is described as a black female with a heavy build, wearing a black hat, a pink shirt, pink shorts, black and pink shoes and a blonde and blue wig. The second has a medium build and was wearing a black and white hat, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

