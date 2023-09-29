Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police looking for two women in connection with July robbery

Las Vegas police are looking for two suspects in connection with a July commercial robbery
Las Vegas police are looking for two suspects in connection with a July commercial robbery(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a commercial armed robbery that happened earlier this summer.

On July 24 at approximately 4:39 p.m., the two suspects pictured entered a business near the 2000 block of E. Desert Inn Rd. and stole several items of merchandise while threatening employees with a weapon.

One suspect is described as a black female with a heavy build, wearing a black hat, a pink shirt, pink shorts, black and pink shoes and a blonde and blue wig. The second has a medium build and was wearing a black and white hat, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police: Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Bartender accused of stealing over $8K from Las Vegas Strip resort
writing check
Las Vegas man accused of stealing $75K and a Porsche from his work
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman accused of poisoning roommate and her 2-year-old child
An incident at Durango High School earlier this year
CCSD collected student records after school police confrontation with Durango High students

Latest News

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas air travel, gaming profits flat in August
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested after allegedly violating protective order
FILE - An image of the late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur appears among fans during a ceremony...
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know about the case and the rapper
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game...
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested after allegedly violating protective order