Las Vegas air travel, gaming profits flat in August

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. The airport is now known as Harry Reid International Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport and the Nevada Gaming Control Board have each reported statistics for last month, with the numbers hewing very closely to those from one year ago.

Harry Reid handled 4,620,957 arriving and departing passengers in August, a 0.5% dip compared to one year ago (4,642,120). There was a 16% increase in international passengers (284,386 vs. 245,248 in August 2022), while domestic (-1.2%) and west side/helicopter (-8%) numbers were both down slightly.

Report: Las Vegas claims top 2 spots in ‘most popular casinos in US’ rankings

Year-to-date, the number of air travelers passing through Harry Reid is up 11.6%, with an increase of almost four million passengers year-over-year.

Nevada’s nonresticted gaming licenses reported a total gaming win of $1,209,315,585 in August, nearly identical to the total from one year ago ($1,208,526825). For the fiscal year, the gaming win has increased 3.51%.

Clark County (+0.18%) and the Las Vegas Strip (+1.07%) each reported small year-over-year gains last month. Downtown and North Las Vegas were down less than one percent each, while Mesquite (-3.38%), Laughlin (-4.45%) and the Boulder Strip (-6.24%) saw larger year-over-year declines.

The NGC report said that the State of Nevada collected $75,703,414 in percentage fees for the month of September (through Sept. 28). That represents a 6.97% decrease compared to last September.

