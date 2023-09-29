Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-9/29/23

Big Weather Changes Start Saturday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Enjoy the 90′s Friday afternoon because fall like weather moves in this weekend.

You’ll notice breezy and wind conditions Friday afternoon as a low off Oregon moves toward us.

Those winds should die down tonight but will be more reenergize Saturday and Sunday.

Wind speeds for our area could reach 30 to 35 MPH at times falling short of wind advisory status but it will be gusty.

Saturday into Sunday we could also see some drizzle of rain in our area.

High temperatures drop from 93 Friday to 73 degrees on Sunday.

By Monday the system bringing us the fall conditions starts to move east.

Temperatures will start to move back into the 80′s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

