Forecast Outlook - 09/29/23

Gusty Wind and Cold Temperatures This Weekend!
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Gusty winds and cooler temperatures begin to take shape as a strong area of low pressure moves in Friday afternoon.

That low will create windy conditions for the Las Vegas area starting late Friday and continuing Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be about 20 degrees cooler than Friday afternoon, and the winds will also decrease throughout the day. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

Along with the wind, a chance for showers remains in the forecast for Southern Nevada Saturday-Monday morning. The biggest weather impacts this weekend will be the wind, but a few hit and miss showers should be expected.

High temperatures remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s next week,

