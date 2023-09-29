Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Fire causes roof collapse in abandoned building

Abandoned Building Fire on Sierra Vista Las Vegas
Abandoned Building Fire on Sierra Vista Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department is fighting a raging fire in an abandoned building near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

The two-alarm fire started around 7 p.m. on Thursday at 1111 Sierra Vista Drive. CCFD received several calls for an active fire and people still inside the two-story building. One person has been transported to the hospital from a fall.

The fire department reports that the roof has collapsed into the structure at 8:10 p.m.

FOX5 is on the scene and will bring you the latest pictures and information starting at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilley's at Treasure Island
Country bar on Las Vegas Strip back open after health district issues ‘imminent health hazard’
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Bartender accused of stealing over $8K from Las Vegas Strip resort
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Crash at Flamingo, Sandhill on Sept. 27, 2023.
Las Vegas police: 67-year-old pedestrian hit by car after exiting bus

Latest News

Resiliency & Justice Center
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announces growth plan, Resiliency Center name change
“Our kids are being hit by cars because this traffic is insane,” said parent Rebecca Lombardi.
Gunderson Middle School parent starts petition for a crossing guard
Gunderson Middle School in Las Vegas
Parent starts petition for crossing guards at valley school
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman arrested for poisoning woman, 2-year-old child