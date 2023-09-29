Fire causes roof collapse in abandoned building

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department is fighting a raging fire in an abandoned building near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

The two-alarm fire started around 7 p.m. on Thursday at 1111 Sierra Vista Drive. CCFD received several calls for an active fire and people still inside the two-story building. One person has been transported to the hospital from a fall.

The fire department reports that the roof has collapsed into the structure at 8:10 p.m.

FOX5 is on the scene and will bring you the latest pictures and information starting at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.