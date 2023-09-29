Clark County Fire Chief announces State Senate campaign

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Chief John C. Steinbeck has officially announced his candidacy for Nevada State Senate District 18.

Steinbeck began his career with the Clark County Fire Department in 1990 and was promoted to fire chief in 2020. He has served at every level of the Fire Department, including as a firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, and deputy fire chief.

Governor Joe Lombardo addressed the announcement.

“John Steinbeck has been a visionary leader as Chief of the Clark County Fire Department and will be an outstanding State Senator,” he said. “I’ve known John for decades as a first responder, firefighter, leader, manager, and family man. I am proud to offer John my full endorsement.”

“I want to express my appreciation to Governor Lombardo for his endorsement and support,” said Steinbeck. “For the last 33 years, my public service has been defined by a commitment to protecting our community and helping those in need. Now, I’m excited to continue that mission in a different capacity. As a Nevada State Senator, I pledge to be a champion for public safety and workforce development, ensuring that our community thrives and remains a safe and prosperous place for all.”

According to a media release, Steinbeck’s campaign will focus on “improving Nevada’s public safety infrastructure, expanding educational opportunities, enhancing outcomes for our children, and increasing access to quality medical care.”

Steinbeck has pledged to retire from his position as Chief of the Clark County Fire Department if elected in order to “avoid any potential real or perceived conflict of interest.”

