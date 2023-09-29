Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

AG Ford warns of scams as student loan payments resume

(Credit: Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning people of loan scams as student loan payments are set to resume next week.

“At the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, the protection of Nevada consumers is our number one priority,” said Ford. “The continuance of student loan repayments can leave uninformed borrowers vulnerable as they navigate through loan repayment process. Scammers, unfortunately, will use these changes to develop schemes to swindle borrowers out of money or personal identifying information.”

Ford warns borrowers of the following:

    • You don’t need to pay for help with your loan. While many student loan debt relief companies charge a fee for their services, the billing is handled through the U.S Department of Education, who works with private companies. You can contact your federal loan servicer for help for services like lowering your monthly payment, or changing your repayment plan.
    • Borrowers have reported getting phone calls, texts, emails and letters offering loan relief. Ford says these fraudsters will pretend to offer debt relief services for a fee, and may make unauthorized changes to your student loan plan.
    • Another scam Ford warns of is scammers who will misrepresent facts about the student loan pause or the recent Supreme Court decision on the matter. They may tell you about a “special program” that will allow you to continue the pause on your loan or become eligible for additional forgiveness in exchange for a “small fee.”

Ford warns that you should never provide your social security number or other identifying information without first verifying the person or company is legitimate. You are also advised not to immediately engage the services of a debt relief company, and instead investigate them first.

Anyone who has been a victim of such a scam is urged to file a complaint with the Department of Education here: OCR@ed.gov. You should provide as much information as possible, including any information about the person or entity that contacted you.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police: Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Bartender accused of stealing over $8K from Las Vegas Strip resort
writing check
Las Vegas man accused of stealing $75K and a Porsche from his work
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman accused of poisoning roommate and her 2-year-old child
An incident at Durango High School earlier this year
CCSD collected student records after school police confrontation with Durango High students

Latest News

Clark County Fire Chief John C. Steinbeck has announced a State Senate run
Clark County Fire Chief announces State Senate campaign
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Las Vegas air travel, gaming profits flat in August
Las Vegas police are looking for two suspects in connection with a July commercial robbery
Las Vegas police looking for two women in connection with July robbery
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested after allegedly violating protective order
FILE - An image of the late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur appears among fans during a ceremony...
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know about the case and the rapper