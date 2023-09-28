Surprise Squad
Police investigate after gun found in bushes on edge Las Vegas school campus

Rancho High School generic
Rancho High School generic(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a gun was found in bushes near a school on Thursday.

According to a letter from Rancho High School principal Darlin Delgado, a staff member found the gun “in the bushes on the edge of campus.” The letter advised that there “were no threats to students or the school.”

A full copy of the parent letter can be read below:

Hello Rancho High School Families,

This is Principal Darlin Delgado. School safety is a top priority for us. As always, we want to inform you of important matters within and around our school community. 

Today, a firearm was discovered by a staff member in the bushes on the edge of campus. School administration immediately contacted CCSD Police. Police have recovered the firearm, and LV Metro PD is investigating. There were no threats to students or the school.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them never to hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please call our school’s main office at 702-799-7000.

Thank you,

Darlin Delgado

Principal

