Nevada State Police investigate fatal crash on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police on Thursday morning are investigating a fatal crash outside of Las Vegas.

According to authorities, the preliminary details are as follows:

At approximately 3:47 a.m. the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the area of US95 southbound and mile marker 96. Arriving officers determined a gold Infinity SUV was traveling in the left travel lane, and for reasons unknown, failed to maintain its marked travel lane.

As the vehicle traveled into the center dirt median, police say its left front stuck the bridge support for Snow Mountain.

The adult male driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, the agency said.

There was a hard closure of US95 southbound while police investigated, and traffic was diverted off at Sky Canyon.

