Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Nevada State Police investigate fatal crash on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road

Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle
Generic photo of Nevada State Police vehicle(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:08 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police on Thursday morning are investigating a fatal crash outside of Las Vegas.

According to authorities, the preliminary details are as follows:

At approximately 3:47 a.m. the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the area of US95 southbound and mile marker 96. Arriving officers determined a gold Infinity SUV was traveling in the left travel lane, and for reasons unknown, failed to maintain its marked travel lane.

As the vehicle traveled into the center dirt median, police say its left front stuck the bridge support for Snow Mountain.

The adult male driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, the agency said.

There was a hard closure of US95 southbound while police investigated, and traffic was diverted off at Sky Canyon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilley's at Treasure Island
Country bar on Las Vegas Strip back open after health district issues ‘imminent health hazard’
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Crash at Flamingo, Sandhill on Sept. 27, 2023.
Las Vegas police: 67-year-old pedestrian hit by car after exiting bus
Generic photo of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus in Southern Nevada
RTC advising Las Vegas bus riders to prepare for delays across its system on Wednesday

Latest News

In response to rumors shared on social media that have questioned the construction of...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas discredits rumors, says building is ‘structurally sound’
The city says copper wire thieves may be to blame for streetlight outages near the site of a...
Copper wire theft led to streetlight outage near crash that left Las Vegas girl dead, city says
Nevada’s prison system has seen major changes in the year since a high-profile escape.
Nevada’s prison system sees major changes in year since high-profile escape
A puppy was rescued after he was found in a sealed plastic box in North Las Vegas.
Puppy rescued after he was found in sealed plastic box in North Las Vegas