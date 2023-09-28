Surprise Squad
Man sentenced to jail, ordered to pay restitution after Las Vegas Strip hotel room barricade

Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held...
Matthew Mannix, 35, has pleaded guilty to charges he faces after he kidnapped a woman and held her hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room in July.(Las Vegas Metro Police Department/KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and held a woman hostage has been sentenced to jail time and ordered to pay restitution to the resort.

Matthew Mannix, 36, signed an agreement on August 17, pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property and performance of an act or neglect of duty in wilfully or wanton disregard of safety or persons or property.

“Mr. Mannix is very sorry for his conduct which led to his arrest,” said Mannix’s attorney, David Roger. “He will continue to work to address his drug addiction.”

Las Vegas police standoff at Caesars Palace ends, suspect in custody

On Thursday, Mannix was sentenced to a term of 19-48 months of incarceration. He was also given a 364-day sentence for reckless endangerment to be served concurrent with time served by Mannix in Colorado on unrelated charges.

He was also ordered to pay approximately $55,292.01 in restitution to Caesars for damages caused during the incident. Caesars asked the court for an additional $300,000 but that request was denied.

911 calls from that morning revealed witnesses and guests believed shots were fired from the window to the pool below, causing people to scramble from the falling shattered glass and broken furniture.

A court order also prevents Mannix from being present on the Strip Resort Corridor and he forfeited the weapons impounded after the incident.

