Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greater Las Vegas Academy evicted
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $850 million Powerball jackpot
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends
Walters is charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and official misconduct.
Delaware trooper facing felony charges involving assaults on teens after doorbell prank at his house
Walters is charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and official misconduct.
Trooper accused of assaulting teens playing prank
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent