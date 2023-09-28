Forecast Outlook-9/28/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Got fairly tranquil conditions for the rest of Thursday but that’s not the case for Friday and into the weekend.

Gusty winds, cooler temperatures begin to take shape as a strong area of low pressure moves in Friday afternoon.

That low will create windy conditions for the Las Vegas area starting late Friday and continuing Saturday and Sunday.

Along with strong winds, there will be a big drop in our daytime temperatures Saturday with another drop on Sunday.

The temperature for our area will drop by 20 degrees between Thursday afternoon and Sunday.

Along with the cooler temps and strong winds we can’t rule out the possibility of some showers moving in albeit at best it will be 10 to 20% chance.

It will stay in the 70′s Monday then high temperatures return to the 80′s starting Tuesday

