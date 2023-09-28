Forecast Outlook - 09/28/23

We keep it sunny and warm again on Thursday with high temperatures holding in the mid-90s in Las Vegas. A cold storm drops in from the north this weekend, bringing temperatures down with the chance for scattered showers around Southern Nevada.

The forecast high on Thursday afternoon is 94° with a slight breeze picking up. Forecast wind gusts are in the 20-30 mph range.

The wind continues to pick up on Friday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. The forecast high is 91° in Las Vegas.

Much cooler air is here this weekend with forecast highs falling to 80° Saturday and 73° on Sunday. Along with the colder air, the wind stays with us on Saturday. The chance of scattered showers is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday around Southern Nevada. This will not be a weekend washout, but more hit-and-miss scattered showers across the area.

