Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook - 09/28/23

Cold Storm To Bring Gusty Wind and Cooler Temperatures
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We keep it sunny and warm again on Thursday with high temperatures holding in the mid-90s in Las Vegas. A cold storm drops in from the north this weekend, bringing temperatures down with the chance for scattered showers around Southern Nevada.

The forecast high on Thursday afternoon is 94° with a slight breeze picking up. Forecast wind gusts are in the 20-30 mph range.

The wind continues to pick up on Friday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. The forecast high is 91° in Las Vegas.

Much cooler air is here this weekend with forecast highs falling to 80° Saturday and 73° on Sunday. Along with the colder air, the wind stays with us on Saturday. The chance of scattered showers is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday around Southern Nevada. This will not be a weekend washout, but more hit-and-miss scattered showers across the area.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilley's at Treasure Island
Country bar on Las Vegas Strip back open after health district issues ‘imminent health hazard’
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Crash at Flamingo, Sandhill on Sept. 27, 2023.
Las Vegas police: 67-year-old pedestrian hit by car after exiting bus
Generic photo of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus in Southern Nevada
RTC advising Las Vegas bus riders to prepare for delays across its system on Wednesday

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 09/28/23
Wednesday, Sept. 27, Las Vegas AM weather update
Wednesday, Sept. 27, Las Vegas AM weather update
September 26, 2023
Tuesday, September 26 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 09/27/23