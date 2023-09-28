Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilley's at Treasure Island
Country bar on Las Vegas Strip back open after health district issues ‘imminent health hazard’
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Crash at Flamingo, Sandhill on Sept. 27, 2023.
Las Vegas police: 67-year-old pedestrian hit by car after exiting bus
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Bartender accused of stealing over $8K from Las Vegas Strip resort

Latest News

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy rejects Senate spending bill while scrambling for a House plan that averts a shutdown
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Target of South Carolina manhunt dead, deputies confirm
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US