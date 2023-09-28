Surprise Squad
City: Copper wire theft involved in streetlight outage at deadly crash site

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas says copper wire thieves may be to blame for the streetlights being out near the site of a fatal crash last week.

“This could’ve been prevented in so many ways,” said Dahlia Motta, a neighbor of the victim. “If the city would’ve had these lights on, the bus would’ve seen them here.”

A 7-year-old girl, identified by the community as Larissa Lucas, was killed after being hit by an RTC bus while crossing the street. Police said the girl and a woman in her 40s were crossing Charleston near South Lamont Street, outside of a crosswalk, when they were hit.

And it all happened in the dark of night, without many streetlights in sight.

“We’re here at the corner of Marion and Charleston, and east of here for about half a mile, all the streetlights on both sides of the road are out,” said LVMPD Traffic Bureau Lt. Bret Ficklin.

Juvenile girl killed, woman critically injured after hit by bus in east Las Vegas Valley

The City of Las Vegas said streetlights in the area have since been fixed.

When FOX5 asked how long the lights were out before the crash, a city spokesperson said crews had been out in the area doing maintenance several times over the last couple of months, so the lights likely weren’t out long. However, the city doesn’t have an exact timeframe on how long the outage was going on.

“In my four years of living on this block, these lights have never been on,” said Motta. “Rumor has it that they don’t work, the city doesn’t want to fix them, but as you can see, they seem to work perfectly now. So yeah, the city has some explaining to do.”

During the crash assessment, the city’s traffic engineering team found that there was copper wire theft involved with the streetlights near the crash site.

“People are crossing the street when they shouldn’t be, in an area where they shouldn’t be crossing, where it’s very low light, and under those circumstances, it gives drivers a very difficult time to be able to determine what’s happening right in front of them,” said Lt. Ficklin.

The city spokesperson said crews do proactively check on infrastructure around Las Vegas, but with such a large area to cover, they depend a lot on the community reporting these street light issues to prevent another tragedy on the roads.

If you see a streetlight out in the city of Las Vegas, report it here or call (702) 229-6075.

