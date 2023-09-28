Authorities investigate after Las Vegas teen escapes juvenile detention center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are investigating after a Las Vegas teenager escaped the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center earlier this week.

According to a spokesman for Clark County, the incident occurred on Monday and the individual has not been located as of Thursday afternoon. Clark County said they are working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to find the teen.

Due to juvenile confidentiality laws, authorities are unable to provide additional information about the teen.

“We’re looking into it to better understand what occurred and prevent it from happening in the future,” Clark County said.

