Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

After a month of floods, what’s being done to help valley neighborhoods?

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.(KVVU)
By Mike Allen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a month of floods affecting several parts of the Las Vegas Valley, some residents of flood-prone neighborhoods have asked FOX5 what’s being done to address drainage.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District is in charge of looking at those problem areas.

“We look at the projects we feel have the highest priority, and then those projects will get funded for design and construction,” Steven Parrish, GM and Chief Engineer for the district, told FOX5.

For people living in those flood-prone areas, their priority is making sure they’re able to get in and out of their homes.

“One question I often get asked is, ‘Why don’t you just build a storm drain?’ Well, you need a place to drain a storm drain, right? You can’t just plop it in anywhere,” Parrish explained.

Parrish says the Flood Control District has to start building that drain from an existing channel and work up to the problem area.

“It’s not just as simple as just throwing a pipe in the ground,” he said. “You have to design it and understand that you need a place to drain all these facilities.”

Those high-priority areas wind up making themselves known during monsoons.

“Mother nature has a way of showing us where we haven’t built facilities yet, so there were a number of areas that received flooding, particularly on the September 1 and 2 storms,” Parrish added.

One of the hardest-hit areas during those storms is already slated for a drainage upgrade.

“The Tropicana and Boulder Highway area had a lot of damage,” Parrish recounted. “We had actually funded a design for a storm drain in that area about a month before the flood hit.”

The district will be working on the design for that drain over the next year and then will be funding a construction project for it.

Parrish added that he often gets questions from people asking if they’re eligible for flood insurance. He says anyone in Clark County is eligible.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greater Las Vegas Academy evicted
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Latest News

An incident at Durango High School earlier this year
CCSD collected student records after school police confrontation with Durango High students
The case involved a Durango High School students being thrown to the ground by CCSDPD
The ACLU has a list of things it wants to see from CCSD
Some residents still don't know when they will be allowed to return
A Las Vegas woman had family members lose their home in the Maui wildfires
The case involves a Durango High School student being thrown to the ground
What the ACLU wants to see from CCSD