After a month of floods, what’s being done to help valley neighborhoods?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a month of floods affecting several parts of the Las Vegas Valley, some residents of flood-prone neighborhoods have asked FOX5 what’s being done to address drainage.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District is in charge of looking at those problem areas.

“We look at the projects we feel have the highest priority, and then those projects will get funded for design and construction,” Steven Parrish, GM and Chief Engineer for the district, told FOX5.

For people living in those flood-prone areas, their priority is making sure they’re able to get in and out of their homes.

“One question I often get asked is, ‘Why don’t you just build a storm drain?’ Well, you need a place to drain a storm drain, right? You can’t just plop it in anywhere,” Parrish explained.

Parrish says the Flood Control District has to start building that drain from an existing channel and work up to the problem area.

“It’s not just as simple as just throwing a pipe in the ground,” he said. “You have to design it and understand that you need a place to drain all these facilities.”

Those high-priority areas wind up making themselves known during monsoons.

“Mother nature has a way of showing us where we haven’t built facilities yet, so there were a number of areas that received flooding, particularly on the September 1 and 2 storms,” Parrish added.

One of the hardest-hit areas during those storms is already slated for a drainage upgrade.

“The Tropicana and Boulder Highway area had a lot of damage,” Parrish recounted. “We had actually funded a design for a storm drain in that area about a month before the flood hit.”

The district will be working on the design for that drain over the next year and then will be funding a construction project for it.

Parrish added that he often gets questions from people asking if they’re eligible for flood insurance. He says anyone in Clark County is eligible.

