$20K worth of left shoes stolen from vintage clothing shop, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the theft of $20,000 worth of the left shoes from a vintage designer clothing and sneaker shop in Nebraska.

Surveillance video released by Lincoln Crime Stoppers shows one of three people slip through security bars into Exclusive Hype after smashing the store’s window.

They first tried to pull off the building’s door with a vehicle but were unsuccessful, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the trio was able to get away with $20,000 worth of the left shoes of sneaker pairs, as the right shoes are stored in another room of the building.

The video also shows them stealing apparel from the store.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.