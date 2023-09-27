Surprise Squad
Trial date set for man accused of multiple Las Vegas stabbing murders

Christopher Martell
Christopher Martell(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been set for a Las Vegas man facing multiple murder charges after reportedly stabbing homeless people to death.

Christopher Martell will face three charges of murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted murder and a battery charge in a jury trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 30, 2024. The suspect was arrested in Sept. 2022 in connection with the stabbings of four victims within a week. He was charged in a fifth case in January.

Las Vegas police began an investigation over a year ago after a homeless woman was stabbed and killed while she slept on Sept 14. A second person, a 74-year-old homeless woman, was then stabbed to death on Sept. 20.

LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said that the department enacted “major case protocol” due to a belief that the incidents were connected. Martell was taken into custody after he stabbed two more homeless individuals near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue by Desert Springs Hospital.

Martell has a trial readiness hearing scheduled in court on March 12, 2024.

