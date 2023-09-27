Surprise Squad
Suspect wanted for robbery of Las Vegas USPS letter carrier

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information...
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

According to a USPS media release, the robbery took place at approximately 10:10 a.m. on September 19 on the 1900 block of Trail Peak Lane in Las Vegas.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 4130612. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network announces new broadcast partnership with Las Vegas Desert Dogs