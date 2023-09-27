Station Casinos announces return of Stoney’s North Forty at northwest Las Vegas casino

Surprise Squad
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The wait is over! Longtime locals favorite, Stoney’s North Forty, is officially returning to the Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino on Wednesday night.

According to Station Casinos, the “13,000-square-foot country bar features a spacious interior with plenty of room for line dancing and two-steppin’, an intimate stage for live performances, several VIP booths and a mechanical bull.”

The company also notes that Stoney’s North Forty will include Station Casinos’ “iconic mirrored Armadillo.

Stoney’s will offer live weekly entertainment, which will begin Oct. 7 with a performance from Madeline Merlo.

According to Station Casinos, Stoney’s North Forty will be open seven days a week.

“Ladies night” is offered every Wednesday, with line dancing lessons Tuesday through Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., according to Station Casinos.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

