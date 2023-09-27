Surprise Squad
Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network announces new broadcast partnership with Las Vegas Desert Dogs

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs proudly announce a partnership with FOX5 KVVU & Silver State Sports & Entertainments Network to broadcast the Desert Dogs games locally to Southern Nevada residents. The highly anticipated season kicks off Dec. 1 and extends through April, featuring a lineup of 18 action-packed games, including 8 home games and 8 away matches.

FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said, “FOX5 has been cheering on the Las Vegas Desert Dogs since Day 1. We are thrilled to have them officially join the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network family and we look forward to connecting the Desert Dogs with fans across Southern Nevada.”

The collaboration goes beyond the broadcast schedule. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs and KVVU FOX5 are committed to joining forces in a range of community outreach programs and events. Together they aim to foster a stronger bond with the local community while championing the exciting sport of professional box lacrosse.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs CEO, Paul Speaker, expressed his enthusiasm for the venture.

“Partnering with KVVU FOX5/SSSEN in Las Vegas will catapult our Las Vegas fanbase into the spotlight, opening the door to a broader audience. We are thrilled to have KVVU on board to accomplish our mission to make our mark in box lacrosse in Las Vegas.”

The season kicks off December 1st, 2023 vs. the Albany, Firewolves at 7 p.m. PST and will be aired on TBD. Full schedule can be found at lasvegasdesertdogs.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

