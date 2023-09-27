RTC advising Las Vegas bus riders to prepare for delays across its system on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is advising Las Vegas Valley bus riders to prepare for delays across its system on Wednesday.

RTC made the announcement in a post shared on social media Wednesday morning, informing riders that the delays were the result of an “alleged gas leak” at one of its bus maintenance yards. Due to the alleged gas leak, RTC said it was unable to start service as the facility was inspected.

“PLAN AHEAD: Due to an alleged gas leak at one of our bus maintenance yards, we were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected. Please prepare for delays across the system. We sincerely apologize for the disruption. Please use rideRTC to track your bus.”

PLAN AHEAD: Due to an alleged gas leak at one of our bus maintenance yards, we were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected. Please prepare for delays across the system. We sincerely apologize for the disruption. Please use rideRTC to track your bus. pic.twitter.com/cZou4eI26Q — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 27, 2023

FOX5 has reached out to RTC for more information on the situation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.