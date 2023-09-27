Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

RTC advising Las Vegas bus riders to prepare for delays across its system on Wednesday

Generic photo of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus in Southern Nevada
Generic photo of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) bus in Southern Nevada(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is advising Las Vegas Valley bus riders to prepare for delays across its system on Wednesday.

RTC made the announcement in a post shared on social media Wednesday morning, informing riders that the delays were the result of an “alleged gas leak” at one of its bus maintenance yards. Due to the alleged gas leak, RTC said it was unable to start service as the facility was inspected.

“PLAN AHEAD: Due to an alleged gas leak at one of our bus maintenance yards, we were unable to start service as the facility was being inspected. Please prepare for delays across the system. We sincerely apologize for the disruption. Please use rideRTC to track your bus.”

FOX5 has reached out to RTC for more information on the situation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greater Las Vegas Academy evicted
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Latest News

Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023,...
Las Vegas hospitality workers overwhelmingly permit union to call strike against hotels, casinos
Las Vegas DUI crash with police on scene
Detecting DUIs: Las Vegas Metro Police explain new advanced training courses for officers
Detecting DUIs: Las Vegas Metro Police explain new advanced training courses for officers
Detecting DUIs: Las Vegas Metro Police explain new advanced training courses for officers
Las Vegas Culinary Union votes in favor of a strike
Las Vegas Culinary Union votes in favor of a strike