North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country

By The Associated Press and KIM TONG-HYUNG
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:29 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has decided to expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed inter-Korean border in July.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korean authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to illegally entering the North because he harbored “ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” within the U.S. Army.

The agency did not say when authorities plans to expel King.

King bolted into the North in July while on a tour of the southern side of an inter-Korean truce village.

