Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

New major properties bringing 10,000+ jobs to Vegas by end of year

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(FOX5)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:37 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 10,000 jobs are coming to Las Vegas with the opening of three major properties within the next few months. Sphere opens Friday. Durango Casino and Resort opens in November. Fontainebleau opens in December.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is hosting a job fair this week looking to hire thousands. 

“Overall, within the next two months, we are planning to hire over 6,500 employees,” shared Kim Virtuoso with Fontainebleau. Kim Virtuoso added they’ve hired about 60 percent of those positions so far. ”We have had folks join us from Texas, California, and Utah...We are beyond thrilled with the positive candidate interest that we have received,” Virtuoso told FOX5. “This week, we are specifically recruiting for nightlife and food and beverage looking to hire approximately 1,500 positions,” Virtuoso revealed.

Virtuoso also shared that while hiring, they’ve seen a number of hospitality workers who left the industry during the pandemic now looking to come back. “Those are the folks that have a passion for hospitality which is what we are ushering back in at Fontainebleau,” Virtuoso contended. The multi-billion dollar property that began constriction all the way back in 2007 is set to finally open December 13th. “It is exciting, it think it is starting to feel very real,” Virtuoso beamed.

Fontainebleau’s job fair continues Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Vu Las Vegas. Walk-ins are welcome. Ahead of U2′s debut performance at the Sphere, a two billion dollar concert venue, needs to hire 3,000 positions including cooks, ushers, guest service representatives, security, and bartenders. Ahead of it’s opening on Friday, there still are open positions listed on its jobs website.

In the Southwest Valley, Durango has hiring billboards up ahead of their November 20 grand opening. The newest Station property is looking to staff 1,500 full-time positions before doors open.

Learn more about jobs at Fontainebleau here: Fontainebleau Jobs

Learn more about Sphere here: Sphere Jobs

Learn more about Durango Casino and Resort open positions: Durango Jobs

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Man dies after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after injured while working at Bellagio Fountains
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17
Clark County DA files official charges against 2 teens accused of killing bicyclist
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City

Latest News

The Las Vegas Culinary Union members gathered at the Thomas & Mack Center for a strike vote
Las Vegas Culinary Union votes in favor of a strike
Terry Fator
Former employees of ventriloquist Terry Fator arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from him
Firefighters tried to limit damage to the environment during the York Fire
National Park Service says York Fire started on private land, may have burned a million Joshua trees
The blaze may have burned one million Joshua trees
The York fire started on private land