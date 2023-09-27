New major properties bringing 10,000+ jobs to Vegas by end of year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 10,000 jobs are coming to Las Vegas with the opening of three major properties within the next few months. Sphere opens Friday. Durango Casino and Resort opens in November. Fontainebleau opens in December.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is hosting a job fair this week looking to hire thousands.

“Overall, within the next two months, we are planning to hire over 6,500 employees,” shared Kim Virtuoso with Fontainebleau. Kim Virtuoso added they’ve hired about 60 percent of those positions so far. ”We have had folks join us from Texas, California, and Utah...We are beyond thrilled with the positive candidate interest that we have received,” Virtuoso told FOX5. “This week, we are specifically recruiting for nightlife and food and beverage looking to hire approximately 1,500 positions,” Virtuoso revealed.

Virtuoso also shared that while hiring, they’ve seen a number of hospitality workers who left the industry during the pandemic now looking to come back. “Those are the folks that have a passion for hospitality which is what we are ushering back in at Fontainebleau,” Virtuoso contended. The multi-billion dollar property that began constriction all the way back in 2007 is set to finally open December 13th. “It is exciting, it think it is starting to feel very real,” Virtuoso beamed.

Fontainebleau’s job fair continues Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Vu Las Vegas. Walk-ins are welcome. Ahead of U2′s debut performance at the Sphere, a two billion dollar concert venue, needs to hire 3,000 positions including cooks, ushers, guest service representatives, security, and bartenders. Ahead of it’s opening on Friday, there still are open positions listed on its jobs website.

In the Southwest Valley, Durango has hiring billboards up ahead of their November 20 grand opening. The newest Station property is looking to staff 1,500 full-time positions before doors open.

Learn more about jobs at Fontainebleau here: Fontainebleau Jobs

Learn more about Sphere here: Sphere Jobs

Learn more about Durango Casino and Resort open positions: Durango Jobs

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.