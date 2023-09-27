Surprise Squad
National Park Service says York Fire started on private land, may have burned a million Joshua trees

By Joe Vigil
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The York fire ripped through possibly a million Joshua Trees in late July in the Mojave National Preserve near Searchlight, according to the National Park Service.

Nearly two months after the fire started there is still no official cause. However, The National Park Service just told FOX5 that officials believe the fire started on a private parcel of land near Maruba Rd. and the fire may have been human-caused. The fire remains under investigation by federal officials.

A historic structure was lost in the fire. The National Park Service says the Kousch House, built in 1930, was in the process of getting onto the National Register of Historic Places but was never fully listed. The “Determination of Eligibility for the Kousch House” indicated that the home was built by John A Kousch, a prominent member of the region. The house was a homesteading and mining residence within Caruthers Canyon of the New York Mountains and “represents an attempt at homesteading during the Depression Era.”

The document said the Kousch House was a unique structure amongst the remaining buildings within the Mojave Preserve and that the house “exemplifies the human ability to tame an area and provide for human sensibilities in a desolate and harsh place such as the Mojave Desert.

National Park Service officials said while the Dome Fire in 2020 claimed 1.3 million Joshua trees, the York Fire has burned nearly one million of them.

