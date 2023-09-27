Mount Charleston students likely won’t return to school building this year following storms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A school on Mount Charleston likely won’t see students again this year after the effects of multiple storms in the area.

Lundy Elementary School, a Clark County School District school, had to close due to damage from storm Hilary in late August. Damage was further exacerbated from rain storms into early September.

The school’s principal told parents and students that it was unlikely that students would return to campus this school year, despite progress being made on fixing building damage.

Lundy ES Parents and Families, This is Christopher Welch, principal of Lundy Elementary School with an update regarding the school. The construction work to stabilize the building is nearly completed. There is an assessment underway to determine the scope of work and cost necessary to make the building operational again. However, given the damage to the building as well as the surrounding infrastructure, the District does not expect to be able to utilize the building for instructional services during this school year. Students and staff will continue to attend Indian Springs Elementary School. If you have any questions, please contact the school at 799-0932.

Indian Springs Elementary School is more than 40 miles from Lundy.

