Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Manfred hopes MLB owners will vote in November on A’s proposed move to Las Vegas

Oakland Athletics fans express their displeasure with the team's plans to move to Las Vegas,...
Oakland Athletics fans express their displeasure with the team's plans to move to Las Vegas, during the sixth inning of the A's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)(D. Ross Cameron | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes owners will hold a vote on the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas when they meet from Nov. 14-16 at Arlington, Texas.

Manfred discussed the timetable Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press discussing 2023 attendance. Las Vegas would become the fourth home for a franchise that started in Philadelphia from 1901-54, moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons and arrived in Oakland for 1968.

Since the Washington Senators became the Texas Rangers for 1972, the only team to relocate was the Montreal Expos, who became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

The A’s said in April they planned to move to a ballpark to be constructed in Las Vegas and agreed the following month with Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties to build a stadium on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip.

Oakland A’s, Bally’s Corp. reach binding agreement for Las Vegas Strip ballpark

The Nevada Legislature approved $380 million in public financing in June in legislation signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo. The A’s then started the process of applying to MLB for relocation, a plan being considered by an owners’ committee chaired by Milwaukee Brewers chairman Mark Attanasio and that includes Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman.

A’s hire group who built Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium for proposed Las Vegas ballpark

The committee will evaluate the team’s application, define the new operating territory and television territory, then make a recommendation to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The council formulates a recommendation to all 30 clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

Oakland mayor to MLB: If team moves to Las Vegas, keep ‘Athletics’ name in Oakland

The A’s entered Wednesday a major league-worst 48-109, their most losses since moving to Oakland. They drew 832,352 to the Coliseum this season, the fewest among the 30 teams. Their average of 10,276 was just over one-third the big league average,

Oakland’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season. A new ballpark in Las Vegas is not likely to open until 2028 at the earliest and the team has not said where it intends to play until a new stadium opens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greater Las Vegas Academy evicted
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Latest News

The University of Nevada’s basketball team could have a new home at an off-campus arena by 2026...
$1B Reno casino expansion plan includes new arena that could be UNR basketball home
Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network announces new broadcast partnership with Las Vegas Desert Dogs
FOX5, Desert Dogs, SSSEN partnership
Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network announces new broadcast partnership with Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Golden Knights hosting ‘9th Island Knight’ at Friday night game
Golden Knights hosting ‘9th Island Knight’ at Friday night game