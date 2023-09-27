Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Man quits job after winning $5.75M in lottery, wants wife to do the same

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set...
The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set of numbers.(Arkansas Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) – A man in Arkansas said he quit his job after winning a Lucky for Life lottery grand prize.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the $5.75 million jackpot by playing a special set of numbers.

According to lottery officials, he chose to use his birthday, the age difference between him and his wife, the street number of two previous addresses, the age he lost his father, and the age when his son was born.

The 64-year-old winner was at work when he saw an email that said he had scored $5.75 million.

“I play Lucky for Life all the time and was shocked when I saw that I had won the grand prize,” he said. “I asked a close friend to confirm the win because I didn’t think it was real.

“My friend thought it was a joke, so I asked my boss to check my ticket.”

Lottery officials said the winner’s boss confirmed that he was a multi-millionaire and that he needed to go home and tell his wife the news.

“I quit my job and would like my wife to do the same,” he said. “She’s a workaholic and wants to work toward semi-retirement.”

The couple plans to finish some ongoing projects with the lottery prize.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greater Las Vegas Academy evicted
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Latest News

Free community shred event being held Thursday in Las Vegas
Free community shred event being held Thursday in Las Vegas
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information...
Suspect wanted for robbery of Las Vegas USPS letter carrier
The University of Nevada’s basketball team could have a new home at an off-campus arena by 2026...
$1B Reno casino expansion plan includes new arena that could be UNR basketball home
The driver told police that they were trying to deliver a Dunkin’ order to a DoorDash customer...
DoorDash driver runs into swamp while trying to deliver Dunkin’ order