Local community centers offering free tutoring assistance

The Department of Education is still deciding which grades can use the tutoring.
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If your child is in need of tutoring help, the Henderson & North Las Vegas Equality Centers are offering free assistance for children in grades K-12.

The sessions can help students with subjects including English, Math, Science and ESL. Licensed and certified teachers from various schools around the area oversee the sessions.

The free sessions take place on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Henderson Equality Center (1490 Sunset Rd., Suite 120). Tutoring help is also available on the second and third Tuesdays of the month at the North Las Vegas Equality Center (2225 Civic Center Dr. Suite 136).

More information can be found on the organization’s website.

