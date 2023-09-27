Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during altercation near downtown

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed during an altercation early Wednesday morning near downtown.

Authorities said that at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, LVMPD said.

Las Vegas police said the investigation indicates the victim was involved in an altercation with two men before he was shot.

Both suspects fled on foot from the area before officers’ arrival, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

