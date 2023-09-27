Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving multiple vehicles, pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles Wednesday morning.

LVMPD said the crash was reported just before 8 a.m. near E. Flamingo Road and S. Pearl Street, west of Sandhill Road.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital. However, the department updated shortly after that the individual had died.

LVMPD said the westbound lanes at Flamingo are closed and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

