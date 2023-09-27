Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Culinary Union votes in favor of a strike

The Las Vegas Culinary Union members gathered at the Thomas & Mack Center for a strike vote
The Las Vegas Culinary Union members gathered at the Thomas & Mack Center for a strike vote(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Culinary Workers Union Local 226 held two voting sessions at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday and the membership overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike.

Thousands of members of the Culinary and Bartenders Union gathered at the arena to cast their votes at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The results of the voting were announced at 9:50 p.m., and have authorized a strike with 95% of the members voting yes.

Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer and Chief Negotiator for the union, said more bargaining sessions are still planned for next week.

“This is an opportunity for these companies to do the right thing the week of October 2,” he said. “And we hope to get a fair contract, but one that’s going to move people forward, not just keep up. And if not, there may be a strike.”

