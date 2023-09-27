Just One Project opens no-cost community market in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local non-profit is making it easier for Las Vegas Valley families in need to put food on the table.

Today the Just One Project celebrated the grand opening of its largest no-cost community market in the northwest valley. Local leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location near Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive. The market features fresh groceries, produce, recipes, nutritional advice and other household essentials.

The Just One Project expects to serve approximately 200 clients per month at the new market, with clients saving an average of $250 per visit. For those who wish to make a community market appointment, please call The Just One Project at 702-462-2253 or email appointment@thejustoneproject.org.

