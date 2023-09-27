Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Just One Project opens no-cost community market in northwest valley

No-cost community market opens
No-cost community market opens(The Just One Project)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local non-profit is making it easier for Las Vegas Valley families in need to put food on the table.

Today the Just One Project celebrated the grand opening of its largest no-cost community market in the northwest valley. Local leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the location near Decatur Blvd. and Vegas Drive. The market features fresh groceries, produce, recipes, nutritional advice and other household essentials.

The Just One Project expects to serve approximately 200 clients per month at the new market, with clients saving an average of $250 per visit. For those who wish to make a community market appointment, please call The Just One Project at 702-462-2253 or email appointment@thejustoneproject.org.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greater Las Vegas Academy evicted
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Latest News

Gilley's at Treasure Island
Country bar on Las Vegas Strip shut down over ‘imminent health hazard’
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Repairing roads on Mt. Charleston could cost $5-$8 million
Mount Charleston students likely won’t return to school building this year following storms
The $40 million will be used to improve water quality in the state of Nevada
Nearly $40 million for water improvements coming to Nevada