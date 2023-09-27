Surprise Squad
Golden Knights hosting ‘9th Island Knight’ at Friday night game(Vegas Golden Knights)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights will host a special “9th Island Knight” at Friday night’s preseason game.

The Knights will take on the Arizona Coyotes in at 7 p.m. Friday night at The Fortress.

The team said that fans who purchase a ticket to the game via a link they shared will receive a “VGK Aloha” shirt.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here: https://axs.com/9thIslandKnight

