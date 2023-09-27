Surprise Squad
Free community shred event being held Thursday in Las Vegas(One Nevada Credit Union)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents can take part in a free community shred event on Thursday.

According to a news release, the free community shred event is being held Thursday at One Nevada Credit Union’s Sunset Branch, 1292 S Nellis Boulevard, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The bank said in the release that it is offering the shred event as it wants to “help prevent identity theft.”

One Nevada advised that Assured Document Destruction will be at the event to “safely and properly dispose of unwanted documents.” Up to three boxes filled with acceptable recyclable items are allowed per car, the bank said.

Electronics, ink cartridges, and cardboard will not be accepted, according to One Nevada.

One Nevada said that the shred event is free to the public. However, cash contributions and non-perishable food donations will be accepted.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

