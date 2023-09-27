Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 09/27/23

Strong Wind And Cooler Temperatures On The Way
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We’ll keep it mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with high temperatures holding in the mid 90s. A cold storm is still on track to drop in from the north this weekend, bringing temperatures down with the chance for scattered showers around Southern Nevada.

We’ll start to see the changing weather on Thursday as the wind starts to pick up again. Gusts in the 20-30 mph range are in the forecast with high temperatures holding in the mid to low 90s. The wind continues on Friday with gusts in the 30-mph range. The forecast high is 90° in Las Vegas.

Much cooler air is here this weekend with forecast highs falling to 78° Saturday and 72° on Sunday. Along with the colder air, the wind stays with us Saturday. The chance of scattered showers is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday around Southern Nevada.

