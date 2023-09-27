Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Fontainebleau Las Vegas discredits rumors, says building is ‘structurally sound’

The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In response to rumors shared on social media that have questioned the construction of Fontainebleau, the company on Wednesday issued a statement in which it said the building is “structurally sound.”

In posts shared on social media, users have alleged glass panels were allegedly coming undone and supposedly following right off the building. In some cases, users have gone as far as to say the glass has landed on the property’s pool deck.

The company’s statement refutes claims that question the property’s construction, stating that there have been “no known deficiencies” with the building.

“Fontainebleau Las Vegas is structurally sound with no known deficiencies in the building. All aspects of the project have been designed, constructed, and inspected in accordance with all applicable codes. Construction remains on pace in advance of our grand opening on December 13, 2023, pending regulatory approval.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greater Las Vegas Academy evicted
Las Vegas school evicted from premises, some families unaware of situation
file
Morgan Wallen bringing tour with Jelly Roll to Las Vegas
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
‘I’ll be out in 30 days:’ Las Vegas teen accused in deadly crash involving retired cop said he’d get a ‘slap on the wrist’
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Sphere Las Vegas releases general admission policy for upcoming U2 shows
Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys, right.
Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop to remain in custody

Latest News

No-cost community market opens
Just One Project opens no-cost community market in northwest Las Vegas
Gilley's at Treasure Island
Country bar on Las Vegas Strip shut down over ‘imminent health hazard’
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Person found dead after Henderson house fire Wednesday morning
Repairing roads on Mt. Charleston could cost $5-$8 million
Mount Charleston students likely won’t return to school building this year following storms