Fontainebleau Las Vegas discredits rumors, says building is ‘structurally sound’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In response to rumors shared on social media that have questioned the construction of Fontainebleau, the company on Wednesday issued a statement in which it said the building is “structurally sound.”

In posts shared on social media, users have alleged glass panels were allegedly coming undone and supposedly following right off the building. In some cases, users have gone as far as to say the glass has landed on the property’s pool deck.

The company’s statement refutes claims that question the property’s construction, stating that there have been “no known deficiencies” with the building.

“Fontainebleau Las Vegas is structurally sound with no known deficiencies in the building. All aspects of the project have been designed, constructed, and inspected in accordance with all applicable codes. Construction remains on pace in advance of our grand opening on December 13, 2023, pending regulatory approval.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.