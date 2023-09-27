Surprise Squad
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A flight attendant was found dead with a cloth in her mouth in an airport hotel room in Philadelphia this week, police said.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m. regarding an unresponsive woman, Public Information Officer Shawn Ritchie said in an email.

When officers arrived at the Marriott Hotel at the Philadelphia International Airport, they found a 66-year-old woman inside her hotel room, unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth, Ritchie said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made.

Officials confirmed to local news outlets WCAU and WTXF that the woman was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, Ritchie said.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

