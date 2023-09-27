Surprise Squad
Detecting DUIs: Las Vegas Metro Police explain new advanced training courses for officers
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:02 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they have made 1,713 arrests for impaired driving ever since they launched new courses for advanced DUI detection.

Police said there is a crucial need to detect DUIs involving different substances: in 2023 so far, out of 109 deadly vehicle crashes, 41 involved DUIs; of those, 31 (75%) involved only drugs, or drugs with alcohol.

“A lot of times, people think a DUI is driving under the influence of alcohol. They’re not thinking about the other substances that are out there that can impair you. Prescription medicines can impair you. Marijuana can impair you. Meth impairs you. Methadone can impair you,” said Officer Mike Thiele.

In May 2022, the LVMPD Traffic Safety Office launched a four-day course called “Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement” or ARIDE: officers take classes and participate in a DUI blitz. They learn to spot how alcohol or certain drugs can affect driving in different ways, from swerving lanes to speeding.

144 officers have taken part in the ARIDE course, so far.

During a traffic stop, if there is no smell of alcohol, slurred speech or impaired motor skills, officers may question the subject and look for other indicators: dialated pupils, unusual speech or elevated heart rate.

Officers can take a two-week course, where they get advanced training as “Drug Recognition Experts”: once a suspect is in custody, investigators conduct physical tests, interviews, check a pulse, blood pressure, measure pupil size and take a blood draw for a toxicology report.

Around 30 officers are “Drug Recognition Experts.”

Detecting DUIs: Las Vegas Metro Police explain new advanced training courses for officers
Las Vegas Culinary Union votes in favor of a strike
New major properties bringing 10,000+ jobs to Vegas by end of year
