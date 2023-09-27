Country bar on Las Vegas Strip shut down over ‘imminent health hazard’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular country bar and restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip was closed over what was described as an “imminent health hazard.”

Gilley’s at Treasure Island was shut down by the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday. According to SNHD, the restaurant was preparing food while there was active construction.

FOX5 has reached out to Treasure Island representatives for a response.

