Animations for new ‘Trolls’ movie to appear on exterior of Sphere Las Vegas
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents may soon notice some familiar faces pop up on the exterior of the Sphere when characters from “Trolls” make their debut.

Sphere Entertainment on Wednesday announced that DreamWorks Animation will be the first movie studio to launch a brand campaign specifically designed for the Exosphere.

According to a news release, the DreamWorks campaign is in support of the studios’ new film, Trolls Band Together, which lands in theaters nationwide on Nov. 17.

“We’re thrilled to have the innovative and imaginative DreamWorks Animation be the first movie studio to collaborate on a bespoke marketing campaign for the Exosphere,” said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment. “The Exosphere’s larger-than-life canvas has become the premier platform for brands looking to tell their stories on an unparalleled scale, reaching audiences across the globe from the heart of Las Vegas.”

The Sphere said that the week-long campaign began Sept. 25, and will include a special takeover of the venue on the night of Sept. 28 to countdown to the release of *NSYNC’s new single “Better Place” on September 29, which will be featured in Trolls Band Together.

