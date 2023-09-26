Sum 41, Plain White T’s playing show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic pop punk band, Sum 41, is set to play a show in Las Vegas in October.

According to a news release, Sum 41 will take the stage at Brooklyn Bowl on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, Oct. 20.

The show will also feature Bowling for Soup, Plain White T’s, Strange 80′s and Your Broken Hero.

Brooklyn Bowl notes that Clark County residents who purchased a ticket to the show will receive free parking the night of the performance at any Caesars self-parking locations.

