Sphere Las Vegas: What to know if attending shows at new venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Sphere in Las Vegas is set to make its debut on Friday when rock band U2 takes the stage as the first concert inside the iconic Las Vegas venue.

With Friday’s show marking the first time the public will be allowed inside the state-of-the-art venue, the attraction has put together some tips for those planning to attend a show at Sphere.

GENERAL ADMISSION:

Sphere released separate instructions for those with general admission tickets for U2′s shows at the venue.

GUEST EXPERIENCE:

According to the Sphere, five “life-like” robots will permanently reside in the venue’s grand atrium to help answer any questions that guests may have.

Developers said that as an expert on Sphere, the robots, which are named Aura, can answer “complex questions” about the “ground-breaking engineering, layers of custom-designed technology and the creative mission at the core of venue, as well as queries for directions within the venue and details on each day’s performances.”

PARKING AND RIDESHARE:

According to Sphere Entertainment, the address for Sphere is 255 Sands Avenue. The company says guests can access the property on foot via Sands Avenue or Westchester Drive and then can enter the venue via the Plaza Entry on the east side of the building. Sphere can also be accessed via the pedestrian bridge connected to The Venetian Resort.

For those planning to park at Sphere, the company says there is parking available both onsite and in nearby lots. Parking spots can be purchased in advance of an event online HERE. However, Sphere also notes that subject to availability, drive-up parking may also be available for purchase upon arrival at the lots noted online.

In terms of rideshare access, Sphere Entertainment says rideshare pick up and drop off for the venue is located at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

“NO BAG” POLICY:

Those planning to head inside the venue for a show should note that the Sphere is a “no bag” facility, the website notes. The Sphere explains that this means that large bags and backpacks are not permitted inside the venue.

The website also states that Sphere will not have an area to check bags, coats or any other personal belongings. According to Sphere’s website, exceptions to the “no bag” policy include small clutches, purses, and fanny packs that are no larger than approximately 6 in. x 6 in. x 2 in., as well as diaper bags and bags required for medical items.

The venue also says that all bags are subject to additional screening and inspection, either by visual or x-ray technology.

CASHLESS VENUE:

Those planning to make any purchases once inside the venue should be advised that the Sphere is a cashless venue and will only accept credit cards or mobile payment, including Google Pay and Apple Pay, the website says.

According to the Sphere, reverse ATMs, which convert cash into a debit card, are located throughout the venue.

PROHIBITED ITEMS:

In addition to selfie sticks, the Sphere’s website notes that items not permitted inside the venue include (but are not limited to):

Weapons, firearms, knives

Laser pens

Pepper spray/mace

Signs, banners, flags

Selfie sticks

Video cameras/recording devices

Outside food and beverage, including alcohol

Glass, cans, aluminum bottles

Hoverboards and skateboards

Cowbells and airhorns

However, the venue also advises that the list of prohibited items may vary by event.

SMOKING POLICY:

Sphere’s website states that “in compliance with Nevada regulations, there is no smoking, including electronic cigarettes, permitted anywhere” in the venue.

To read Sphere’s full list of FAQs before heading to the venue, visit: https://www.thespherevegas.com/faqs.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.